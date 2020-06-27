If kits available, rapid antigen test for inmates with comorbidities: Govt to Bombay HC

The government said it was awaiting rapid antigen testing kits and once they are available, it would be used for testing inmates and jail staffers. (File) The government said it was awaiting rapid antigen testing kits and once they are available, it would be used for testing inmates and jail staffers. (File)

The state government Friday told the Bombay High Court that it plans to make inmates with comorbid conditions undergo rapid antigen testing depending on the availability of the test kits.

It added that as the rapid test kits were required on a priority basis for high-risk patients and hotspots, it would not be possible to conduct mass testing of inmates, and therefore, only those with comorbidities will initially undergo the tests.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik was hearing pleas moved by the PUCL, through senior counsel Mihir Desai and advocates Isha Khandelwal and Kritika Agarwal, and others.

The Maharashtra government, earlier this week, had allowed rapid antigen tests on patients with severe symptoms and comorbidities as well as pregnant women. The rapid antigen kits provide results in nearly half an hour. The government said it was awaiting rapid antigen testing kits and once they are available, it would be used for testing inmates and jail staffers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd