‘If Jai Shri Ram not chanted here, will it be raised in Pak’: Amit Shah asks Mamata at Bengal rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee saying that the BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in the state was aimed at ending corruption by ‘Bua-Bhatija’.

Launching the fourth phase of the “Poriborton Yatra” from Rash Mela Ground in Cooch Behar, Shah said the rally was not organised to change the CM, MLAs or ministers, but to transform West Bengal. He said the yatra is intended to free the state from infiltration, unemployment, bomb blasts, and bring a change in the state of farmers in the state.

“This ‘Poriborton Yatra’ is a journey towards building Sonar Bangla,” he said to a roaring crowd of BJP supporters.

Further attacking the Mamata government, Amit Shah asserted that “TMC goons cannot stall BJP’s march to power in West Bengal”.

Stating that the TMC government has created an atmosphere where chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans has become a crime, Shah asked, “Mamata Didi, if slogans of Jai Shri Ram are not raised here, will it be raised in Pakistan?”

He added that by the time the election ends, Mamata will also chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. “Mamata Banerjee gets angry at ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, but she will herself will begin chanting it by the time the assembly polls are over.”

Laying out post-poll promises, Shah said the BJP, after forming government in the state, will spend Rs 500 crore and build a Rajbanshi Cultural Centre in this region as a tribute to the legends of Rajbanshi community. He also promised building a tourist circuit, which will have the Madan Mohan mandir in Cooch Behar and other mandirs from the region as well.

Stating that the TMC and Communist parties have done nothing for development in the state, Amit Shah said the BJP works with the ideal of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’, adding that the party takes cultures, literature and traditions of every community ahead.

Taking potshots at the chief minister once again, Shah said while the Modi government is running 115 schemes to help the poor and needy, Mamata is becoming a blockade by stopping these schemes in the state. “Modi government works for ‘jan kalyan’ (public welfare) and Mamata for ‘bhatija kalyan’ (nephew’s welfare),” he mocked.

He claimed that Mamata is only working towards making her nephew the next Chief Minister.

Asserting that “TMC goons” are “walking free” after killing 130 BJP workers, the minister warned, “I want to tell TMC, we are forming the government in the future and we are going to put these goons behind bars!”

The BJP has started a month-long Parivartan Yatra from February 6, as part of which it intends to take out five rallies criss-crossing the state ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal due in April-May.

The Union minister arrived in West Bengal earlier today to flag off the fourth phase of the “parivartan yatra” in Cooch Behar.