If it’s ‘naya Pakistan’ with ‘nayi soch’, it should take ‘naya action’ against terror: India

If Pakistan claims to be a ‘naya Pakistan’ with ‘nayi soch‘, it should demonstrate ‘naya action‘ against terrorism, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar Saturday. Addressing a press conference on the security situation between the neighbouring countries, Kumar added that Pakistan has not shown any serious intent to address legitimate concerns of India and the international community.

“If Pakistan claims to be naya Pak with nayi soch, it should demonstration naya action against terrorist groups and terror infrastructure on its soil and end cross-border terrorism,” he said.

Reacting to a report on Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar’s presence in Islamabad, Kumar said, “We are seeing the same script that has been played out earlier, after the terror attack on Parliament in 2001, the Mumbai attack in 2008 and the attack on Pathankot airbase in 2016. Pakistan claims to proscribe groups and individuals, but this is confined only to paper. Terror groups and individuals continue their activities without hindrance.”

India said that Pakistan should explain why it continues to deny that its F-16 fighter aircraft was shot down, adding that it has asked the United States to explain whether the use of F-16 by the country was in according to terms and conditions of the sale.

The MEA spokesperson also said that since the deadly Pulwama attack, which killed 40 CRPF soldiers on February 14, international communities have stood with India in condemning Pakistan and urging the country to take action against terrorists.

“It is regrettable that Pakistan continues to deny JeM’s own claim of taking ownership of the Pulwama attack,” Kumar said, adding that widespread terrorist camps in Pakistan is public knowledge.

Kumar confirmed that the US, UK and France have moved a fresh petition in the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) to designate Azhar as a global terrorist. He also said India’s non-military strike on JeM camp in Pakistan’s Balakot achieved its desired objective and demonstrated the country’s firm resolve to take decisive action against cross border terrorism. He also said that an Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison, piloted by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, shot down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft and there were eyewitness accounts and electronic evidence for it.

“Our non-military counter-terrorism strike achieved the desired objective. It has demonstrated our firm resolve to take decisive action against cross border terrorism. We have also shared evidence in the form of parts of AMRAAM missile which were recovered from the site and are only carried by F-16 aircraft of the PAF. Only one aircraft was lost by India during Pakistan’s unsuccessful attempt at targeting Indian military installations,” he said.

Asked about the implications of Kartarpur Corridor talks on bilateral relations, Kumar said, “I would like to make it clear that holding Kartarpur Corridor talks doesn’t mean the resumption of bilateral ties. This is related to the emotions and sentiments of our Indian citizens of Sikh faith.”