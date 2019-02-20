If Imran Khan is serious about talks, he must first hand over Masood Azhar: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that his country had nothing to do with the Pulwama terror attack was “unacceptable”, and argued that Khan should “first hand over Masood Azhar to India” if he is serious about talks with India.

Having extended support to the Narendra Modi government, the Congress, however, said it did not want India's response to be foolhardy or reckless.

Speaking to The Indian Express, former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid said, “Frankly, it is unacceptable when Pakistan says it has nothing to do with it. Whether they have ability to control or not…Merely saying that we are not responsible will not do,” he said.

On Khan’s demand for actionable intelligence, Khurshid said, “We have given actionable evidence in the past. Mr Shinde gave it, Mr Chidambaram gave it. I am not sure if there was any satisfaction at all. And even the trial of the Mumbai attackers has not progressed. So how do we accept that they will now do something serious…”

On the offer for talks, former Union minister Manish Tewari said, “This is like a two-headed snake. While one head continues to bite india, the other head makes sanctimonious noises about talking… If Khan is serious about what he is saying, then he should first hand over Masood Azhar to India. Jaish has claimed responsibility for the attack.”

Tewari said that Masood Azhar and Jaish had helped Khan become Prime Minister of Pakistan. “It is hardly surprising that Khan has come out swinging to protect his friends…”