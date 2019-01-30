If grand alliance wins, each leader will be PM from Mon to Sat: Amit Shah

Taking a jibe at the opposition’s efforts to stitch together a ‘grand alliance’ ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP president Amit Shah said “if the mahagathbandan comes to power, each opposition leader will be Prime Ministers every day of the week and on Sunday the whole country will go on a holiday.”

Advertising

Speaking in Kanpur, Shah said, “If a grand-alliance comes to form, Behenji will be PM on Monday, Akhilesh ji on Tuesday, Mamata didi on Wednesday, Sharad Pawar ji on Thursday, Deve Gowda ji on Friday, Stalin on Saturday, and the whole country will go on a holiday on Sunday.”

“Chunaav mein jaane se pehle gathbandhan ke sabhi neta NRC ke mudde par apna rukh janta ke saamne spasht kare, ke aap ghuspaithiye ko rehne dena chahte ho ya nahi (Before entering into elections, all leaders of the grand alliance must declare their stand on the NRC, whether they want infiltrators to stay or not),” he said.

With the Lok Sabha elections only a few months away, the BJP has repeatedly slammed the Congress’ attempts to cobble together an alliance of opposition parties to defeat the incumbent government.

Taking a swipe at his rivals, Shah had earlier said the opposition’s grand alliance has no nationwide influence and that the BJP had defeated them all when it came to power in 2014, claiming that people like the BJP want a “majboot sarkar” (strong government) and the opposition wants a “majboor sarkar” (helpless government).

Advertising

Earlier this month in Kolkata, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had rolled out the red carpet for a united opposition’s meet against the BJP. More than 20 national political leaders, including former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie; three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and H D Kumaraswamy; and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Gegong Apang also addressed the meeting. The Congress was represented by Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.