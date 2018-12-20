If elected to power in J&K, will bring resolution of regional autonomy: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah

Former Chief Minister and National Conference(NC) president Farooq Abdullah Thursday promised that if NC is voted to power in Jammu and Kashmir, he will bring a resolution of regional autonomy within 30 days of its forming the government.

“Aaj mein aap se ek wada yeh bhi karta hoon ki Allahtala hakumat dega to pehley tees din mein, pehley teen din mein hakumat bananey ke, hum log autonomy ka resolution layengey, regional autonomy jo ki logo ke diloun ko chuaegi’’ (Today I promise you that if with the grace of God, National Conference came to power, it will bring resolution of regional autonomy within 30 days of its government formation), Farooq said while welcoming former R S Pura MLA Gagan Bhagat, who was recently expelled from party by BJP on charges of “immorality’’ and “indiscipline’’.

The document on regional autonomy has been prepared, he said, adding that it will meet the aspiration of people in all the regions of the state. “We have to empower all the three regions of the state and I hope that you people will work to meet their aspirations,” he added.