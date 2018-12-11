If ‘common thread’ between Kalburgi, Lankesh, Pansare, Dabholkar murders, CBI can take over all cases: SC

The Supreme Court Tuesday told the CBI if there was any ‘common thread’ in the murders of journalist Gauri Lankesh, activists Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabholkar and rationalist M M Kalburgi,, it can take over the probe in all four cases. CBI, is already probing the Dabholkar murder case.

A bench comprising Justices U U Lalit and Navin Sinha was hearing the matter related to the killing of Kalburgi in which the CBI is yet to furnish a firm response.

Karnataka Police also told the Supreme Court that it will file a charge sheet in the Kalburgi murder case in three months. Earlier, the apex court had pulled up Karnataka government for “doing nothing and just lazing around” in the investigation, warning that the court may consider transferring the case to Bombay High Court.

Hearing a plea by Kalburgi’s wife Uma Devi seeking probe by a Special Investigation Team into her husband’s killing, a bench of Justices R F Nariman and Navin Sinha gave the state government two weeks to file a report on the status of the investigation. “What have you (Karnataka government) done so far? Nothing. You are just fooling around. How long will you take for completing the investigation? Tell us, or we will pass orders,” the bench told the state government’s counsel, who replied that he will seek instructions and reply.

Kalburgi, who was a former Vice-Chancellor of Hampi University, was shot dead in Dharwad, Karnataka, on August 30, 2015.