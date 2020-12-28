If Centre doesn’t realise people are suffering, it won’t take long for states to break into pieces: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that it will not take a long time for the Indian states to break into pieces like the erstwhile Soviet Union if the Union government does not realise that people are suffering in the political battle between the Centre and the states.

Raut, in his weekly column Rokhthok in Saamana – the Shiv Sena mouthpiece – said that it is shocking to see how central agencies are being used to bring down the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a key role in toppling the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, he added.

“The Union government came to the rescue of (actor) Kangana Ranaut and (Republic TV editor-in-chief) Arnab Goswami. Mumbai’s ‘Metro’ has been blocked due to political ego. If the Union government does not realise that the people are suffering in this political fight, then it will not take a long time for the Indian states to break into pieces like Russia. We have to look at 2020 as a year that created a question mark on the capacity and the credibility of the Union government. The relationship between the Centre and the states is deteriorating,” said Raut.

The Sena leader further said that 2020 is transferring the burden of inflation, unemployment, economic crisis, despair and frustration on to the coming year. “The government does not have money but it has money to win elections and topple governments. The country is moving towards more debt. I wonder how the Prime Minister manages to get decent sleep in the night in this situation,” he added.

On China’s incursion in Ladakh early this year, Raut said, “We were not able to push back Chinese soldiers but nationalism was used to divert the attention of the people from the issue. A campaign was run to boycott Chinese goods and Chinese investment. Rather than stopping Chinese investments, we should have pushed back Chinese soldiers from Ladakh. It would have been great a service in the name of nationalism.”