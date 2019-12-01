‘If caught in Bangla, we have papers. But in India…’

In a settlement of tin huts that stands in the shadow of a high-rise apartment complex in Bellandur, Bengaluru, all talk is of the difficult journey back “home”.

Advertising

“This was a bustling colony. Now I look at it and want to cry. Almost everyone has left. Those who haven’t are, like me, waiting to scrounge together some money,” said a greying man in his 40s, who asked not to be named. “We need Rs 15,000 per head to return: there is the train fare to pay, money for the trip; and there are guards to be paid off at the border,” he said. He said he has worked in the city’s waste collection and segregation business for 13 years, doing the “ganda kaam” that paid for the education of his two college-going daughters back home in Bangladesh.

“A few weeks ago, I sent most of my family away. Only one daughter is with me. If the government does not want us here, what can we do? Better to be caught at the border than here,” he said. He said he was born in Mohonganj, Bangladesh, and came to India as a child with his parents. He worked in Delhi for many years, before he moved to the Karnataka capital. According to residents, of the 200 families that lived here, only 10-20 remain. In some of the abandoned houses, local Kannadiga residents have moved in.

In many other settlements (Thuburahalli, Haralur, Sarjapur) too, the story is of a reluctant but resigned exodus, turning many of the places into “ghost towns”, said a legal aid activist.

Advertising

A 28-year-old man said he quit his job as a driver soon after a raid by Bengaluru police on October 25 that led to detention of 60 people, including 40 women and children. “I quit out of fear. I didn’t want the police to catch me. If even one person is caught, that family is ruined,” he said.

He is now faced with the prospect of a perilous journey back to Bagerhat in Bangladesh with his 25-year-old wife and one-month-old son. “If we are caught in Bangladesh, it’s still okay. We have documents to show, and they will release us eventually. But if we are caught in India…” said his wife. “Our country has little work, and too many people. Even if you work, you can’t earn. That’s why we move,” she said.

Around 200 people were arrested on the India-Bangladesh border earlier this month, while trying to cross over from India. Reports in Bangladesh’s newspapers suggest they were fleeing “harassment” in Bengaluru.

For Bengaluru’s waste management businesses, departure of the migrants has led to a crunch in workers. “I had 80 workers and 12 trucks to collect waste from colonies. Now, only 20 workers are left, they will leave too,” said Minhaz, a resident of Chhapra, Nadia, who runs a waste segregation operation in Haralur.

Behind a construction site in Bellandur is a “godown”, where the waste from the city’s airport is segregated. “A month ago, the Bangladeshi thekedar of this godown left. So, I was asked by the land owners to take over,” said Shariful, a migrant from West Bengal, whose workers now run operations here. “But with Bangladeshis leaving, there are just no people to do this work. Will the Bengalis or the Indians do this work? No way. They just will sit and watch TV,” he said.