If BJP wins for 3rd time, infiltrators will be removed ‘one by one’: Amit Shah in Assam

He said the India-EU trade deal will transform Assam’s tea industry and Dibrugarh’s future.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
3 min readGuwahatiJan 30, 2026 08:05 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting, in Dibrugarh, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting, in Dibrugarh, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reiterated the BJP’s election pitch on alleged infiltration in Assam, declaring that if the party is brought back to power in the state for a third time, its government would remove “infiltrators” by “searching them out one by one”.

He also highlighted the BJP’s development pitch, saying that the state’s tea industry would be a major beneficiary of the EU-India trade deal.

Shah was in Dibrugarh on Friday to lay the foundation stone of a new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly in the Eastern Assam town, which the state government had announced last year would be developed into a “second capital”. Shah also launched some other projects, including an Institute of Wildlife Health and Research and a wetland restoration and rejuvenation project.

Dibrugarh is one of the major centres of tea production in Assam. On the India-EU trade deal, Shah said Dibrugarh would get the “biggest benefit”.

“The tea grown in the tea gardens here will reach the morning tea cups of Europeans with zero tariff in all 27 countries of the European Union. A very big market has been opened for Assam’s tea by Modi ji…This is Modi’s miracle — a road for our tea to reach from Paris to Berlin has been opened,” he said.

Declaring that Assam is a priority region for the Central government, he launched an attack on the Congress. “Today, if there is infrastructure development, the first priority for us is Assam. Wildlife and environment projects, our first priority is Assam… Be it Railways, waterways, airports, or industries, in every field, the BJP’s leaders and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi give Assam priority. And what did the Congress do? From Dibrugarh’s stage, I want to ask Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, what did you give Assam? Bullets, bomb explosions, conflict, and the deaths of youths. After the BJP government was formed, after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, there have been more than 20 agreements across the Northeast. Ten-thousand youths have dropped their arms, and Assam and the Northeast have been made secure,” he said.

He went on to further criticise Rahul Gandhi in connection with a controversy over his purportedly not wearing a gamusa given at the President’s At-Home programme on Republic Day.

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

