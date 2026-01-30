If BJP wins for 3rd time, infiltrators will be removed ‘one by one’: Amit Shah in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reiterated the BJP’s election pitch on alleged infiltration in Assam, declaring that if the party is brought back to power in the state for a third time, its government would remove “infiltrators” by “searching them out one by one”.

He also highlighted the BJP’s development pitch, saying that the state’s tea industry would be a major beneficiary of the EU-India trade deal.

Shah was in Dibrugarh on Friday to lay the foundation stone of a new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly in the Eastern Assam town, which the state government had announced last year would be developed into a “second capital”. Shah also launched some other projects, including an Institute of Wildlife Health and Research and a wetland restoration and rejuvenation project.