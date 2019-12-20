If any church doesn’t want to be included, it can give it in writing, says NCM vice-chairman

NCM vice-chairman George Kurian. NCM vice-chairman George Kurian.

At a time several Christian leaders have come out against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) vice-chairman has said that if any Church does not want Christians to be in the purview of the Act, it can give it in writing and they can be excluded.

NCM vice-chairman George Kurian, who initially claimed that all denominations of the Church have accepted the legislation, told The Indian Express that he had received many messages and calls welcoming the new law. “But the heads of the church do not want to come out in its support.” On Wednesday, however, three Church leaders came out against the Act.

“Religion cannot be a criterion for deciding one’s citizenship,” Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Major Archbishop of Syro-Malankara Catholic Church and former head of Catholic Bishops Conference of India, told The Indian Express.

But the Cardinal added the Church did not support violence. “People have the right to protest against the new law or the way it has been brought. But violence will spoil the whole purpose of our fight… Also the government should bring in people concerned across the table and start a dialogue,” he said.

Gregorios Mar Stephanos, Bishop of Malankara Marthoma Church, said his church has not yet taken an official stance. “Secularism should be sustained. If any force works for destruction of the secular nature of the country, it should be opposed,” he said.

Explained Fresh headache for saffron party

Thiruvananthapuram Arch-bishop of Latin Church Soosa Pakiam said, “We are a democratic country. We cannot accept discrimination against one particular community. I am of the view that it will affect our democratic and secular credentials,” he said on Wednesday.

An editorial of the latest issue of Indian Currents, a publication of Catholic Church in India, has said, “Brute majority has been used to bulldoze a Bill, through both Houses, which discriminates people on religion. The move to confer citizenship to all, except Muslims, who came from the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to persecution is a clear indication that the nation under the present dispensation is moving towards the goal of Hindu Rashtra…” the editorial said.

Kurian, who is a BJP leader in Kerala, said earlier this week that NCM was flooded with messages from Christian leaders welcoming the new law. “They tell me justice has finally been done to Christians who are victims of draconian blasphemy laws, conversions and abductions,” he said.

Asked about the Christian leaders coming out against the law, he said, “If the Church feels that the Christians from these countries do not want refuge in India, it can give it in writing, we can recommend it. Any church or community that does not want to be included are free to say it,” Kurian said.

He said that when Jawaharlal Nehru had suggested that Christians could be given reservation, the then Christian leaders had given in writing that the community did not require quotas. “If a similar request is made, they can be dropped,” he said.

