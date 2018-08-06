If a person is intelligent and thoughtful, he possesses all the qualities of an ideal teacher: Manohar Joshi

Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi. (Source: PTI/file) Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi. (Source: PTI/file)

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi was the chief guest at the 36th foundation day of MAEER’s MIT in Kothrud on Sunday.

Addressing students, teachers and parents, Joshi said, “Character is more important than education and money. Those who take utmost care of their character, education and finances are blessed.”

Joshi said if the dream is big, the probability of achieving it is high. “Education is a pious field and one keeps learning till his last breath. One can achieve larger success if the effort for it is coupled with belief and unstinted conviction,” he said. “If a person is healthy, cultured, intelligent and thoughtful, he possesses all the qualities of an ideal teacher. The inclusion of positive thought process helps in the larger thought of nation building,” he added.

Vishwanath Karad, the founder of MAEER’s MIT, praised teachers for the institution’s growth, saying it was founded in five small rooms. Mangesh Karad, executive president of MIT ADT University, said peace is the ultimate goal in education and the institution is taking steps towards it.

