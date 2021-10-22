IED planted on tree detected during Poonch combing op

ARMY TROOPS engaged in a combing operation to flush out militants in the forests in Poonch district of J&K on Thursday found and defused an IED in Chamrel near Dehra Ki Gali on Mughal road.

“Indian Army troops recovered an IED in the forest area in Sawalkot on Ratanpir Ridge in district Poonch,” said Army spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand.

Sources said the IED was planted by militants on a tree in Chamrel forest apparently to inflict more damage on security forces. The security forces first came in contact with the militants in the same forest in Surankote tehsil of the border district on October 11 morning. Five soldiers, including a JCO, were killed in the gunfight that followed.

In the combing operation that followed, four more soldiers, including a JCO, were killed in a gunfight on October 14 in Bhata Durian area of Mendhar tehsil.

Pointing out that the search parties are yet to locate any militant, sources said the chances of their sighting are diminishing. However, the searches will continue for some more days.

The police have so far detained eight people, including a 45-year-old woman and her son, on suspicion of providing logistics to the militants.