IED found inside tiffin box in Amritsar village, cops suspect drone from Pakistan delivered it

Punjab DGP said the IED may have been delivered via a drone from Pakistan. (Representational)

An Improvised explosive device (IED), fitted inside “a child’s tiffin box” was found at Daleke village in Amritsar on Sunday, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said.

He added that they suspect that it was delivered via a drone from Pakistan. Five hand grenades were also found in the bag which had the tiffin box.

Drones being used to deliver explosives have been noticed recently with Kashmir Police recently shooting down one carrying around 5 kilograms of IED.

More to follow…