IED-laden drone shot down near LOC in Jammu and Kashmir

The drone carrying around 5 kg of IED that was shot down Akhnoor’s Beri Pattan area on Friday. (Express Photo)

A drone carrying around 5 kilograms of improvised explosive device (IED) was shot down early on Friday by Kashmir Police in Akhnoor’s Gurah Pattan area near the Line of Control.

This comes weeks after a drone had dropped explosives on an Air Force base in Jammu.

Sources said the drone that was shot down on Friday came from the Pakistani side of the border and the IED was likely to be air-dropped in a nearby area as it was wrapped inside a plastic packet. Those collecting it had to only connect its fuse with the wires before planting it.

The sources added that the IED was later destroyed by the police.

The IED was later blasted by the police, sources said, adding that they suspect Lashkar-e-Taiba militants to be behind this operation.

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh confirmed the incident.

The shooting down of the IED-laden drone comes barely two days ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Ever since the attack at the IAF station in Jammu, drone sightings in the Valley and nearby areas have become almost a regular affair. The Srinagar district administration, as such, has banned drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles, warning that sale, possession, storage, use and transport of drones would invite action.