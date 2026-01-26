11 injured jawans airlifted to Raipur after IED blasts in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur during anti-Maoist operation

The IED blasts took place during a joint operation by the DRG and CoBRA (Representative image: File photo).
Eleven security personnel were injured Sunday in six improvised explosive device (IED) blasts during an anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on the eve of Republic Day, and were airlifted to Raipur for treatment.
Acting on the presence of a formation of Maoists in the west of Usur in the Bijapur district, a joint operation was undertaken by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) Saturday.
The operation took place near the Karegutta hills, which fall on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. Battalion 1 of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), an armed wing of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), is said to be holed up in the hills. Though it is not clear whether Battalion 1 was involved in the blasts, it has been learnt that it still has over 100 armed fighters.
Ten of the injured jawans are from the DRG and one of them is a sub-inspector with CoBRA. While three jawans suffered serious leg injuries, three others had splinter injuries in their eyes due to the blasts.
The injured sub-inspector has been identified as G D Rudresh Singh of the 201 Battalion. He sustained a serious leg injury. Among the DRG jawans, Shailendra Ekka and Aiyatu Potam suffered leg injuries, while Sonam Kunjam, Ramesh Hemla, and Prakash Miccha sustained eye injuries.
“It was difficult to evacuate them from the spot due to the tough terrain, but all of them have been rescued and airlifted in a chopper to Raipur for better treatment. All of them are out of danger. They are stable, oriented and conscious,” said a police officer.
This year, security forces have gunned down 20 Maoists. In 2024 and 2025, over 500 Maoists were gunned down by forces, with a majority of them in the Bijapur district.
Story continues below this ad
In the same period, 42 security personnel and 117 civilians were killed in Maoist violence. With just over two months remaining until the Centre’s deadline of March 31 for the complete elimination of the Maoist insurgency, most senior leaders of the banned group have been neutralised. A few have surrendered, while others have fled the state.
Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India.
Expertise and Experience
Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of:
Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages.
Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states.
Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering:
Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements.
Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law.
Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in:
Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel.
Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India.
Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More