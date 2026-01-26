11 injured jawans airlifted to Raipur after IED blasts in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur during anti-Maoist operation

Eleven security personnel were injured Sunday in six improvised explosive device (IED) blasts during an anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on the eve of Republic Day, and were airlifted to Raipur for treatment.

Acting on the presence of a formation of Maoists in the west of Usur in the Bijapur district, a joint operation was undertaken by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) Saturday.

The operation took place near the Karegutta hills, which fall on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. Battalion 1 of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), an armed wing of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), is said to be holed up in the hills. Though it is not clear whether Battalion 1 was involved in the blasts, it has been learnt that it still has over 100 armed fighters.