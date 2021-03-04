IED blast kills three Jharkhand Jaguar jawans in Chaibasa

0 Comment(s) *
Three jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar, a special task force formed to take on left-wing extremism in Jharkhand, have been reportedly killed following an IED blast in Chaibasa.
Additional DG (Ops) Navin Kumar Singh informed that the blast took place at around 9am.
Sharing details about the incident, Jharkhand DG Niraj Sinha said, “A combing operation was ongoing and additional force was on their way to supplement them. The three deceased jawans were part of it.”
More details awaited
