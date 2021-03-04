scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 04, 2021
IED blast kills three Jharkhand Jaguar jawans in Chaibasa

Additional DG (Ops) Navin Kumar Singh informed five men from the Jharkhand Jaguar division and one CRPF jawan were also injured in the blast.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 4, 2021 12:13:52 pm
Jawans killed in Jharkhand blastThe deceased men were part of a team that was on its way to help out in a combing operation.

Three jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar, a special task force formed to take on left-wing extremism in Jharkhand, have been reportedly killed following an IED blast in Chaibasa.

Additional DG (Ops) Navin Kumar Singh informed that the blast took place at around 9am.

Sharing details about the incident, Jharkhand DG Niraj Sinha said, “A combing operation was ongoing and additional force was on their way to supplement them. The three deceased jawans were part of it.”

More details awaited

