scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 23, 2022
Must Read

IE Thinc to look at upskilling of women

The second edition of the IE Thinc series on gender focusses on future-proofing the women workforce through its session, “Women, the Future of Work: Upskilling for a post-pandemic world.”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 24, 2022 2:54:05 am
IE Thinc discussion, artificial intelligence, Industrial Revolution, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsWomen’s jobs may be more prone to partial automation than being entirely displaced by automation. By 2030, women could gain 20 per cent more jobs compared with present levels and the opportunities are likely to surface in new sectors: healthcare and social assistance, manufacturing, retail, scientific and technical services.

Between 40 million and 160 million women globally may need to transition between occupations by 2030, often into higher-skilled roles and gear themselves up for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The age of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies offers new job opportunities and avenues for economic advancement but women will have it harder as they are already battling challenges of marginalisation in traditional disciplines. To weather this disruption, women have to be skilled, mobile and tech-savvy and will need targetted support to move forward.

The second edition of the IE Thinc series on gender focusses on future-proofing the women workforce through its session, “Women, the Future of Work: Upskilling for a post-pandemic world.”

Women’s jobs may be more prone to partial automation than being entirely displaced by automation. By 2030, women could gain 20 per cent more jobs compared with present levels and the opportunities are likely to surface in new sectors: healthcare and social assistance, manufacturing, retail, scientific and technical services. Women are already well-represented in the fast-growing healthcare sector, which could account for 25 per cent of potential jobs gained for them.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 24, 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 24, 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check...
UPSC CSE Key – May 23, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 23, 2022: What you need to read today
Opinion: Can India turn Quad into an instrument to realise its significan...Premium
Opinion: Can India turn Quad into an instrument to realise its significan...
Presidential polls: For Congress, a prelude to battles aheadPremium
Presidential polls: For Congress, a prelude to battles ahead
More Premium Stories >>

Technology adoption should be seen as an enabler as it reduces the need to co-locate. If women take advantage of transition opportunities; they could maintain their current share of employment; if they cannot, gender inequality in work could worsen. What are the opportunities that are in-built and what are the gaps that need to be addressed? This will be discussed by a distinguished panel comprising Abhishek Singh (President & CEO, National e-Governance Division, Digital India); Farzana Haque (TCS Leadership, Board Member & Philanthropist); Madhu Singh Sirohi (Head of Policy Programs and Outreach, India, Meta); Ritu Dewan (Vice-President, Indian Society of Labour Economics) and Ved Mani Tiwari (Chief Operating Officer, National Skill Development Corporation).

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 23: Latest News

Advertisement