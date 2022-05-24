IE Thinc to look at upskilling of women

Between 40 million and 160 million women globally may need to transition between occupations by 2030, often into higher-skilled roles and gear themselves up for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The age of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies offers new job opportunities and avenues for economic advancement but women will have it harder as they are already battling challenges of marginalisation in traditional disciplines. To weather this disruption, women have to be skilled, mobile and tech-savvy and will need targetted support to move forward.

The second edition of the IE Thinc series on gender focusses on future-proofing the women workforce through its session, “Women, the Future of Work: Upskilling for a post-pandemic world.”

Women’s jobs may be more prone to partial automation than being entirely displaced by automation. By 2030, women could gain 20 per cent more jobs compared with present levels and the opportunities are likely to surface in new sectors: healthcare and social assistance, manufacturing, retail, scientific and technical services. Women are already well-represented in the fast-growing healthcare sector, which could account for 25 per cent of potential jobs gained for them.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Technology adoption should be seen as an enabler as it reduces the need to co-locate. If women take advantage of transition opportunities; they could maintain their current share of employment; if they cannot, gender inequality in work could worsen. What are the opportunities that are in-built and what are the gaps that need to be addressed? This will be discussed by a distinguished panel comprising Abhishek Singh (President & CEO, National e-Governance Division, Digital India); Farzana Haque (TCS Leadership, Board Member & Philanthropist); Madhu Singh Sirohi (Head of Policy Programs and Outreach, India, Meta); Ritu Dewan (Vice-President, Indian Society of Labour Economics) and Ved Mani Tiwari (Chief Operating Officer, National Skill Development Corporation).