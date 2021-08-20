IE Thinc session today on rebuilding schools post-Covid

As classrooms tentatively open up after what has been among the longest school closures in the world, what awaits children, educators and governments?

Given the digital divide that has denied virtual schooling to a large section of children, what does this prolonged absence from school mean in terms of learning loss? Does this worsen an already bad situation?

These are some of the questions that a panel will unpack on Friday during IE Thinc, an Express platform where experts confront some of the most pressing issues of our times.

The session, titled ‘Rebuilding Schools Post Covid’, is being organised by The Indian Express in association with Central Square Foundation, an organisation working with the vision of ensuring quality school education for all children in India.

The panellists for Friday’s session are Rukmini Banerji, CEO of Pratham, the organisation that releases the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER); Atishi, MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party and one of the architects behind the transformation in Delhi’s public education; Usha Menon, founder, Jodo Gyan, a social enterprise that is part of a unique experiment in developing conceptual understanding of mathematics among children; and Ben Piper, Senior Director, Africa Education, for RTI International based in Nairobi, and Principal Investigator for Learning at Scale, a multi-country study of large-scale education programmes. The session is being moderated by Uma Vishnu, Senior Editor, The Indian Express.

With a vast section of children already struggling with foundational literacy and numeracy skills — as ASER and other surveys have shown — is catch-up possible once they get back to school after the prolonged closure? What are the tools educators have as they attempt such a catch-up?

The panellists will also discuss the available tools to measure learning loss and whether these can be repurposed to measure not just what the child doesn’t know, but what the child has learnt during nearly two years of being at home.