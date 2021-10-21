IE Thinc session today on National Education Policy

THE NEW National Education Policy (NEP) is a step forward in transforming the country’s school education with the focus on acquiring 21st century skills like critical thinking and problem solving that aid in increasing employability chances.

However, the policy was drafted before the pandemic, and the context in which it is being implemented has changed. How should we contextualise the implementation of the NEP in the post-Covid world? Should we prioritise recovery (of lost learning) over implementation of deep educational reform at this moment? What role can technology in education play in achieving the aims of the policy?

These are some of the questions that a panel will unpack on Thursday during IE Thinc, an Express platform where experts confront some of the most pressing issues of our times. The panelists for the session are Madhav Chavan, co-founder and president of Pratham, the organisation that releases the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER); Dhir Jhingran, former bureaucrat and founder director of Language & Learning Foundation, a social enterprise focused on improving equitable student learning; Merlia Shaukath, founder-CEO of Madhi Foundation, a non-profit working on foundational literacy, and Asyia Kazmi, who is the global education policy lead at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The session is being moderated by Ritika Chopra, National Education Editor, The Indian Express.

The panelists will also discuss how school education should adapt to the current context to achieve NEP’s vision and how do we move away from the one-size-fits-all approach (as advocated by the NEP) in these changed circumstances when school education resources have been stretched to its limits.