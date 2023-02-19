scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

IE staffer dies of cardiac arrest while playing cricket in Rajkot

He joined The Indian Express in January this year

Jignesh Chauhan
Listen to this article
IE staffer dies of cardiac arrest while playing cricket in Rajkot
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

JIGNESH CHAUHAN, 31, a chief associate in the circulation department of The Indian Express, died after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing cricket in Rajkot on Sunday. He is survived by his wife and a three-year-old daughter.

Chauhan collapsed after scoring 30 runs off 18 balls in a T-20 match being played as a tournament organised by media persons of Rajkot, at the Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Stadium early Sunday.

Hailing from Surendranagar district, Chauhan, having a masters degree in business administration, worked with couple of vernacular dailies and an e-commerce firm before joining The Indian Express in January this year. His last rites were performed in Surendranagar in the evening.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Green energy shoots appear post investors’ summit, govt to redraw p...
Green energy shoots appear post investors’ summit, govt to redraw p...

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 20:22 IST
Next Story

Ajay Devgn and Kajol pen adorable birthday wishes for his mom: ‘Always need your blessings and guidance’

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close