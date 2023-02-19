IE staffer dies of cardiac arrest while playing cricket in Rajkot

JIGNESH CHAUHAN, 31, a chief associate in the circulation department of The Indian Express, died after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing cricket in Rajkot on Sunday. He is survived by his wife and a three-year-old daughter.

Chauhan collapsed after scoring 30 runs off 18 balls in a T-20 match being played as a tournament organised by media persons of Rajkot, at the Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Stadium early Sunday.

Hailing from Surendranagar district, Chauhan, having a masters degree in business administration, worked with couple of vernacular dailies and an e-commerce firm before joining The Indian Express in January this year. His last rites were performed in Surendranagar in the evening.