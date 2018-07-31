Idukki reservoir flood LIVE updates: Orange alert sounded, Kerala govt appeals to maintain vigilance

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured that an orange alert does not indicate that the shutters of the dam will be opened. (Sources: Sandeep Vellaram) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured that an orange alert does not indicate that the shutters of the dam will be opened. (Sources: Sandeep Vellaram)

The Kerala government Monday sounded an orange alert as the water level at the Idukki reservoir inched towards full capacity. The government issued a warning to residents of three districts — Idukki, Ernakulam and Kottayam — after the storage level touched 2,395 ft. The capacity of the reservoir is 2,403 ft. The Coast Guard, Army, Navy and Air Force have been put on standby and will be deployed to low-lying areas to conduct relief operations if necessary.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured that an orange alert does not indicate that the shutters of the dam will be opened, and added that the public will be informed well in advance if water is being released. “It must also be noted that the shutters of the dam will be opened only during daytime, and not in the night. The situation demands our vigilance, but there is no need for panic. It is our duty to refrain from any kind of fearmongering or misinformation,” he added.

The IMD has predicted heavy rain in several parts of Kerala today as well. A red alert will be issued if the storage level of the Idukki reservoir reaches 2,399 ft.