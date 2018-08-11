Idol theft case: No arrest of TVS chairman for six weeks, informs TN police to HC

Madras High Court Madras High Court

The CB-CID Idol Wing of Tamil Nadu police informed Madras High Court Friday that they will not arrest TVS Motor Company chairman Venu Srinivasan for six weeks. This comes after the industrialist moved the high court on Thursday, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with an idol theft case. The bail plea cited a “reasonable apprehension” of arrest.

Based on a petition filed by Elephant Rajendran, a lawyer from Chennai, the high court had earlier ordered a probe into allegations that several artefacts from Srirangam Temple have been stolen and that the Perumal idol has been damaged.

Srinivasan’s bail petition said he came to know that Rajendran has filed a writ petition which states that an FIR has been filed against Srinivasan. His petition said the details of the writ petition were widely circulated on social media as well.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rajendran alleged that he is receiving threats for naming Srinivasan in his petition. “The court has now asked the police to submit a report on this,” Rajendran said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App