Idli seller killed by 3 customers after argument over Rs 20

A 26-year-old road-side idli vendor was allegedly killed by three unidentified customers at Mira Road in Thane district following an argument over Rs 20, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday morning, they said.

The victim, identified as Virendra Yadav, used to sell idlis. On Friday, three customers came to his road-side joint and told him that he owed them Rs 20. Soon, an argument broke out and escalated into a scuffle, a police official said.

“The trio pushed the vendor, due to which he fell down and suffered head injuries. Other people rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” he said. His body was later sent for post-mortem, the official said.

A case of murder was registered against the three accused at Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police have launched a search to trace the accused.