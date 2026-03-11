IDFC First Bank fraud case: ED conducts searches across 19 locations in Chandigarh, Haryana, NCR

he ED’s probe follows earlier complaints and forensic findings that pointed to discrepancies in the way government accounts were handled at the IDFC First Bank branch. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted extensive searches across 19 locations in connection with the Rs 590-crore fraud case related to government deposits at IDFC First Bank’s Chandigarh branch.

The raids were conducted in Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of the National Capital Region, sources said.

According to officials, the case involves alleged diversion of funds belonging to various Haryana government departments. The funds, which were meant to be placed in fixed deposits, were allegedly siphoned off by several accused persons, including ex-bank officials, business entities, and real estate operators for personal use.

The ED’s probe follows earlier complaints and forensic findings that pointed to discrepancies in the way government accounts were handled at the IDFC First Bank branch. “The searches are being carried out to trace the money trail and identify the proceeds of crime. Preliminary findings indicate large-scale diversion of public funds,” a source said.