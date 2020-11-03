Ideologies opposite, BSP-BJP alliance not possible: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati

Days after stating that her party could even support the BJP to ensure the defeat of Samajwadi Party’s candidate in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections, BSP chief Mayawati on Monday asserted that her party would never form an alliance with the saffron party as long as she is alive, as the two parties’ ideologies are in complete contrast.

“BSP’s ideology is based on the motto benefit for all religions and secularism, while BJP’s ideology is completely its opposite. In such a scenario, BSP cannot enter into alliance with BJP in any election anywhere in the country,” Mayawati said. The statement comes a day before seven Assembly seats in the state go to the bypolls, as both Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) tried to project themselves as the stronger alternative to ruling BJP in the state.

Speaking at an event to welcome former Congress MP Annu Tandon to his party, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned how both BSP and BJP have the same desire — of defeating the SP — to indicate that the two parties are coming together. He said: “Both BSP and BJP want Samajwadi Party to lose — their desire is matching somewhere…

