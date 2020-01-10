Ideological differences hurdle in BJP-MNS alliance, may consider in future: Fadnavis

Speaking to The Indian Express, Fadnavis said, “At this moment, there are no plans to have any alliance with MNS. There is a huge difference in the ideologies of BJP and MNS.” Speaking to The Indian Express, Fadnavis said, “At this moment, there are no plans to have any alliance with MNS. There is a huge difference in the ideologies of BJP and MNS.”

DAYS AFTER meeting MNS chief Raj Thackeray, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the BJP at present has no plans to ally with MNS due to ideological differences between the two parties.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Fadnavis said, “At this moment, there are no plans to have any alliance with MNS. There is a huge difference in the ideologies of BJP and MNS.”

“The BJP is a pan-India party. It believes in inclusive politics and its welfare agenda caters to every individual across caste, community and religion… If MNS accepts the ideology and agenda of the BJP, we may reconsider our stand in the future,” he added.

Asked about him meeting Raj Thackeray in Mumbai on Tuesday, Fadnavis said, “In politics, there are no enemies. Leaders representing different parties often meet. In the past also Raj Thackeray had met me.”

Sources in BJP said that the party’s decision to exercise caution comes in the wake of MNS’ politics that is often perceived to be anti-migrant, especially targetted against north Indians. “The BJP, which has its stronghold in the Hindi heartland, cannot afford to join hands with any regional party like MNS, which is against migrants,” said a party leader.

“In internal meetings, many leaders have argued that BJP should strive to consolidate itself as the single largest party in Maharashtra and make inroads in the political space that will be created following Shiv Sena’s flip flop on the Hindutva agenda after forming the government with Congress and NCP,” said a party leader.

This come amid MNS thinking of changing its flag – which at present consists of saffron, blue and green stripes – to an all-saffron one with the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji embossed in the middle. The new flag may be unveiled on January 23, when the party is planning to hold a special conclave in Mumbai. The date coincides with the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The Sena’s decision to ally with Congress and NCP is seen by many MNS leaders as a lifeline for the party to rebrand itself. In the recent Assembly polls, MNS had won only one seat while it had fielded 101 candidates.

