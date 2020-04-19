Identify those who didn’t get Rs 1000 relief money: CM Adityanath

In a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government has made arrangements to give food grains to labourers, daily wagers, destitute and artisans under Vishvakarma Shram Samman Yojana. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) In a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government has made arrangements to give food grains to labourers, daily wagers, destitute and artisans under Vishvakarma Shram Samman Yojana. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to identify daily wagers in urban and rural areas who have not received Rs 1,000 from the government in their bank accounts.

It is to be noted that the UP government had earlier decided to give Rs 1,000 to registered daily wage labourers, rickshaw pullers, street vendors and porters etc through RTGS. The state government has so far distributed Rs 236.98 crore as sustenance allowance to 23.70 lakh labourers amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The government also announced that 6,603 industrial units have been reopened in the state that were shut down due to the lockdown, which was announced last month.

“Out of the 72 units for production of PPE and masks, 70 are currently functional. Sanitiser is being produced at 139 units. A total of 412 units are producing medical equipment. A total of 910 flour mills are functional in the state at the moment. A total of 419 oil mills are also functional now and 268 pulses mills are functional,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

The CM also directed to exempt temporary and outsourced employees of the educational institutions, hospitals and offices from their absence and not cut their honorarium for the lockdown period. The private units will do the same with their outsourced employees, the CM directed.

