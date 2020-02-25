Identify cops who damaged vehicles in AMU: HC to UP DGP

Students in large numbers were detained at different places and allegedly tortured. No medical aid was provided to injured students, the petition had alleged. Students in large numbers were detained at different places and allegedly tortured. No medical aid was provided to injured students, the petition had alleged.

THE LUCKNOW bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday directed UP Director-General of Police (DGP) to identify policemen involved in “stray incidents of damaging vehicles” and “unnecessarily caning” the arrested students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during anti-CAA protests on December 15 last year.

The order was passed by a division bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Samit Gopal on recommendations made by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which conducted an inquiry into the allegations on the direction of the court.

The court on Monday directed the UP chief secretary, DGP, AMU’s vice-chancellor and registrar, and also the Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to adhere to the recommendations made by the commission and present the compliance report on next date of hearing on March 25.

The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by one Mohammad Aman Khan, alleging that the police resorted to lathicharge and also fired rubber bullets and pellets at AMU students while they were staging a peaceful protest on the campus on December 15.

Policemen also allegedly damaged vehicles parked on the university campus. Students in large numbers were detained at different places and allegedly tortured. No medical aid was provided to injured students, the petition had alleged.

Following a High Court directive on January 8, a six-member team of the NHRC conducted an inquiry into the allegations and submitted its report along with order of the proceedings, said the petitioner’s lawyer SFA Naqvi. He added that the court directed authorities to consider the various recommendations and submit its report.

In its report, the NHRC recommended that directions should be issued to the UP chief secretary to provide suitable compensation to the six students who were grievously injured.

It also directed UP DGP to ensure that SIT set up on January 6 this year investigates all the related cases on merits and in a time-bound manner.

