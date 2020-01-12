‘Ideal nation is where the strong don’t oppress weak’: Kerala Guv

He further hailed the Indian tradition as being one of the oldest one still alive. He further hailed the Indian tradition as being one of the oldest one still alive.

Addressing students at the 9th convocation ceremony of the Charotar University of Science and Technology (CHARUSAT), Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that an ideal and perfect nation is the one where the strong do not oppress the weak.

“An ideal state is where the weak has nothing to be afraid of the strong. And dharma is where there is absence of matsyanyay,” he said.

He further hailed the Indian tradition as being one of the oldest one still alive. “You are armed with your knowledge and skill… you must also be aware of your legacy. This civilization is one of the oldest in the world. So, why does our civilization continue to exist? The secret behind it is that the Indian tradition is a reflective one and asks you to remain in constant pursuit of knowledge. It constantly asks you to think and remain in search of elusive realities,” he said.

Asking the students to put their knowledge to the best of use, he advised them to exploit the power of imagination, which is an ability unique to only humans, and use it for the development of the society.

Dr George Musser, Guest of Honour in his speech, and a scientist and contributing editor for Scientific American, said, “Science as a discipline throughout history has been “individual acts of genius”. However, with the changing world, science has become the collaborative act which contributes towards the building of knowledge.”

He stressed the need to ask questions, which according to him creates a focal point of a person’s abilities. Addressing the degree holders, he said that “students of science are people of action, which is needed in this time and history”.

At the convocation on Saturday, a total of 2,048 degree holders, including 37 gold medallists, were conferred degrees.

