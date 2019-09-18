Chidambaram calls idea that Hindi can unite India as ‘dangerous’

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Wednesday said the idea that Hindi can alone unite the people of this country is a ‘dangerous’ trend. Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar jail, said that while he supported the idea that all languages should be developed, he will never accept that Hindi can alone unite the country.

A tweet from his handle said: “I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following: A dangerous idea that Hindi alone can unite the people of this country has been floated. The Tamil people, as well as all others who speak other languages, will never allow the imposition of Hindi. We support the development of all languages, but we will never accept the idea that Hindi alone will unite the people of this country.”

He urged Tamul Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri and party workers to join DMK’s state-wide protest called on September 20 against the imposition of Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a program in New Delhi on Hindi Diwas saying it was important that the country has one language which reflects its identity, and continued to say that only Hindi could unite the nation. “To preserve our ancient philosophy, our culture, the memory of our freedom struggle, it is important that we strengthen our local languages, and there is at least one language that the whole nation knows… If Hindi is taken out of the freedom movement, the entire soul of the struggle is destroyed,” he said.

His comment kicked up a major political controversy with several leaders calling out the leader and the Centre for imposing their views on the nation. Following the uproar, Shah said he never asked for imposing Hindi over other languages but proposed that other than one’s mother tongue, there should be a common second language and that should be Hindi.