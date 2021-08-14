Idea of self-reliant India strongest in last 75 years: Rajnath Singh

Launching a number of events to mark 75 years of Independence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that if challenged, India is prepared to give a befitting reply to anyone. He mentioned that for a country’s unity and integrity, national self-esteem is important.

“We want to make India a powerful India. An India that does not want to attack others but is fully capable of giving a befitting reply to every challenge. In the coming times, we will build an even stronger India.” Singh said.

He mentioned that the armed forces are fully equipped to deal with any challenge that endangers the safety, security, unity and integrity of the nation, and also said that the decisions aimed to promote “jointness” among the armed forces will play a pivotal role in bolstering the security infrastructure of the country.

He said, speaking about the freedom struggle, that India’s “military tradition” can be dated back to “hundreds of years before the arrival of the British”.

Citing a Sanskrit shloka, he said the idea that “motherland is better than heaven” has existed in India. “This idea was also on that side of the Indus two thousand years ago and in 2020, this idea was a source of inspiration for Indian soldiers in Galwan on this side of the Indus.”

He mentioned that the idea of a self-reliant India is the “strongest” in the last 75 years. While India was the world’s largest importer of weapons, “today things have changed”.

The spirit of the Amrit Mahotsav, to mark the 75 years of Independence, he said is the “spirit of freedom, sovereignty and immortality,” which is stated is “not a new or modern sentiment for India”.

“I bow my head and bow to these immortal sons who laid down everything for their nation,” Singh said.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said the Armed Forces are ready to deal with any challenge, and stated that the efforts taken to increase jointness among the forces will enhance their capabilities.