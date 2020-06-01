ICMR scientist tests positive in Delhi, building to be sanitised

“Since ICMR HQ is under fumigation, it is requested to work from home tomorrow and day after tomorrow. Only Covid-19 core team may come, if absolutely necessary. Others should work from home only,” said a message received by employees. (File Photo) “Since ICMR HQ is under fumigation, it is requested to work from home tomorrow and day after tomorrow. Only Covid-19 core team may come, if absolutely necessary. Others should work from home only,” said a message received by employees. (File Photo)

An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientist who arrived from Mumbai to Delhi roughly two weeks ago has tested positive for Covid-19, and the New Delhi ICMR building will be sanitised and fumigated for two days, it is learnt.

Only essential staff, involved with Covid-19-related work, will be going into the building on Monday.

“Since ICMR HQ is under fumigation, it is requested to work from home tomorrow and day after tomorrow. Only Covid-19 core team may come, if absolutely necessary. Others should work from home only,” said a message received by employees.

Sources said the scientist who tested positive had last week attended a meeting, which had in attendance NITI Aayog member Dr Vinod Paul, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava, and Dr R R Gangakhedkar, ICMR’s head of the division of epidemiology.

Employees were notified of the change on Sunday afternoon. Lower rung staff confirmed they had been told not to go to the office from Monday. Top officials said they would still be going to office.

