ICMR notice to Andhra clinic for IVF on 74-year-old woman

THE Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a notice of closure to Ahalya IVF clinic, based in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur, for using assisted reproductive technique (ART) for a 74-year-old woman, who delivered twins on September 5. Erramatti Mangayamma is the oldest in the world to give birth through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Advertising

In its notice, issued last week, ICMR, the apex agency that frames policies on biomedical practice, has asked the clinic to explain why it performed IVF for a senior citizen, thereby risking her life, and why its registration should not be cancelled for this “unethical practice”.

ICMR’s 2017 guidelines cap age limit for ART at 45 for women and 50 for men. The Assisted Reproductive Technologies (Regulation) Bill, which is yet to be passed by Parliament, also caps age limit at 45 for women who undergo IVF.

Dr S Uma Shankar, who helped the couple conceive, said several medical tests were conducted last year, including cardiac tests, to assess Erramatti’s medical condition. “She was found fit to bear a child. All test results were normal. Her pregnancy had no complications,” he said.

Advertising

An ICMR official, however, said: “We expect ART clinics to self-regulate and follow best practices in absence of a law. We have asked the clinic to explain their decision. If this act is found unethical, their registration number will be cancelled.”

The cancellation of registration, though, may not act as a deterrent or affect working of the clinic, as the country lacks a law to regulate the ART industry. “This is a grey area. We sensitise experts to follow ICMR guidelines and adopt ethical practices,” Dr Jaideep Malhotra, president of Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction, said.

Erramatti and husband E Raja Rao, 80, went to the clinic last year after trying to normally conceive a child for 57 years. She underwent a Caesarean procedure on September 5 and delivered twin girls. The pregnancy sparked a controversy, with several experts questioning the decision to help the couple have children at such an advanced age. “Delivering babies at this age not only puts the mother at risk but also makes the future of children uncertain,” IVF expert Dr Narendra Malhotra said.

Experts also claimed such IVF procedures are undertaken for commercial gains. But Dr Uma Shankar said the procedure was conducted free of cost.