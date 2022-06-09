ICMR, DBT, US body to work on HIV, Covid cures

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI)-USA for development of new biomedical technologies for tackling HIV, TB, Covid-19, and other emerging infectious and neglected diseases.

Both DBT and ICMR, along with the National AIDS Control Organisation, have separately been working with IAVI on translational research on HIV vaccine and clinical research, products for management of HIV with TB that is a common co-infection, and monitoring resistance and progression of HIV in the country among other activities, even in collaboration with other countries.

Now, the current MoU will bring all three organisations together on product development for the infections, preclinical and clinical trials, behavioural research, and low cost manufacturing.

All research under the collaboration will be co-funded by DBT and IAVI, whereas ICMR will take the lead in clinical trials and training. The intellectual property rights will be shared by all three organisations for any development arising from these collaborations.