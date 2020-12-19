scorecardresearch
ICMR chief tests Covid-positive, admitted to AIIMS

According to the sources, ICMR chief Balram Bhargava has mild symptoms and has been admitted to AIIMS Trauma centre, a dedicated Covid-19 facility.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | December 19, 2020 5:20:49 am
The director-general of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), Balram Bhargava, has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the sources, he has mild symptoms and has been admitted to AIIMS Trauma centre, a dedicated Covid-19 facility.

“He is availing treatment at the Trauma centre and his vitals are fine at the moment. We are monitoring him closely,” a senior doctor from the hospital told reporters here.

