Harish Salve hails verdict, says ICJ protected Jadhav from being executed

Hours after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) gave its verdict on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, India’s counsel Harish Salve Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the top UN court for protecting the Indian national from being executed.

“Want to start by expressing gratitude of my country to the ICJ for the manner in which it intervened in this case. It protected Kulbhushan Jadhav from being executed, in a hearing which was put together in a matter of days,” Salve said while addressing a presser.

In a major diplomatic victory for India, ICJ granted consular access to Jadhav and ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence for the Indian national. In a 15-1 verdict, a bench led by President of the Court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said Pakistan had violated India’s rights to consular visits after Jadhav’s arrest. Pakistan’s judge was the lone dissenter during the hearing today.

Salve further said the next step for India would be to ensure that Jadhav gets a fair trial in accordance with Pakistan’s Constitution and gets justice. He added that the world court ruled that Pakistan committed a breach by not informing Jadhav’s detention and arrest for three months.

He also warned Pakistan against another farcical attempt. “We expect Pakistan to do whatever it has to do including appropriate legislative measures to guarantee a fair trial. So Pakistan’s conduct is under watch and if what they do is another farcical attempt, we will be back in the Court,” Salve said.

Taking a dig at Pakistan’s counsels, Salve said many adjectives were used by Pakistan in court and his upbringing and India’s traditions stood in his way from replying back. “I have a degree of personal satisfaction that a lot of adjectives were used by Pakistan, even in replying at court I characterise them as unfortunate. I said it’s my upbringing and India’s tradition which stood in my way of replying to them in that language,” he added.