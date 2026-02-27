ICF to roll out two more 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper rakes by March-end

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, MG Shanker, Public Relations Officer (PRO), ICF said: “We will roll out 2 more by next month.”
The country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train was designed by ICF and manufactured at BEML features 16 coaches, including 11 Third AC, 4 Second AC, and 1 First AC. It was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, 2026.
ICF to manufacture 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train
ICF will also manufacture 50 rakes of 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. The prototype of the first rake is expected to be rolled out by the end of 2026. This new rake will have more passenger carrying capacity with better onboard service. It will have 17 third AC, five second AC and one first AC coaches.
The 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train will have a capacity for 1,224 passengers and one AC Pantry car. It will have advanced propulsion and control systems, regenerative braking for energy efficiency, and a crashworthy stainless-steel car body of contemporary safety standards.
