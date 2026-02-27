ICF to roll out two more 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper rakes by March-end

Vande Bharat Sleeper Express latest update: At present, two Vande Bharat Sleeper services are operational on the Indian Railways (IR) network, running on the Howrah-Guwahati route.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readFeb 27, 2026 04:56 PM IST
The country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train was flagged off by PM Modi on January 17, 2026. (Image: Ministry of Railways)The country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train was flagged off by PM Modi on January 17, 2026. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Vande Bharat Sleeper train: The Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) is planning to roll out two more Vande Bharat Sleeper trains by March 2026. At present, two Vande Bharat Sleeper services are operational on the Indian Railways (IR) network, running on the Howrah-Guwahati route.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, MG Shanker, Public Relations Officer (PRO), ICF said: “We will roll out 2 more by next month.”

The country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train was designed by ICF and manufactured at BEML features 16 coaches, including 11 Third AC, 4 Second AC, and 1 First AC.  It was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, 2026.

16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train features

  • Passenger capacity: 823 (3T: 611 + 2T:188 + 1st AC:24)
  • Semi-high-speed train with design speed up to 180 kmph
  • Ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning
  • Automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement
  • Enhanced ride comfort with superior suspension and noise reduction
  • Kavach & Emergency talk-back system
  • Disinfectent technology to maintain high sanitation
  • Driver cab with advanced controls and safety systems
  • Aerodynamic exterior looks & Automatic exterior passenger doors
ICF to manufacture 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train

ICF will also manufacture 50 rakes of 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. The prototype of the first rake is expected to be rolled out by the end of 2026. This new rake will have more passenger carrying capacity with better onboard service. It will have 17 third AC, five second AC and one first AC coaches.

The 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train will have a capacity for 1,224 passengers and one AC Pantry car. It will have advanced propulsion and control systems, regenerative braking for energy efficiency, and a crashworthy stainless-steel car body of contemporary safety standards.

