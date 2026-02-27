ICF to roll out two more 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper rakes by March-end

The country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train was flagged off by PM Modi on January 17, 2026. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Vande Bharat Sleeper train: The Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) is planning to roll out two more Vande Bharat Sleeper trains by March 2026. At present, two Vande Bharat Sleeper services are operational on the Indian Railways (IR) network, running on the Howrah-Guwahati route.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, MG Shanker, Public Relations Officer (PRO), ICF said: “We will roll out 2 more by next month.”

The country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train was designed by ICF and manufactured at BEML features 16 coaches, including 11 Third AC, 4 Second AC, and 1 First AC. It was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, 2026.

16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train features

Passenger capacity: 823 (3T: 611 + 2T:188 + 1st AC:24)

Semi-high-speed train with design speed up to 180 kmph

Ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning

Automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement

Enhanced ride comfort with superior suspension and noise reduction

Kavach & Emergency talk-back system

Disinfectent technology to maintain high sanitation

Driver cab with advanced controls and safety systems

Aerodynamic exterior looks & Automatic exterior passenger doors

ICF to manufacture 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train

ICF will also manufacture 50 rakes of 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. The prototype of the first rake is expected to be rolled out by the end of 2026. This new rake will have more passenger carrying capacity with better onboard service. It will have 17 third AC, five second AC and one first AC coaches.