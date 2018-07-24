Ice shivling at Amarnath cave melts

“The shivling has melted but ‘Mata Parvati’ is still intact,” camp director Sachin Jamwal said. (Photo: Praveen Khanna/File) “The shivling has melted but ‘Mata Parvati’ is still intact,” camp director Sachin Jamwal said. (Photo: Praveen Khanna/File)

The ice shivling at the Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir has melted completely, as on Sunday evening. Officials told The Indian Express that the small iced stalagmite known as ‘Mata Parvati’ is, however, still intact.

“The shivling has melted but ‘Mata Parvati’ is still intact,” camp director Sachin Jamwal said.

The yatra is still continuing and approximately 5,000 pilgrims are visiting the cave every day. “Whether or not the shivling melts, yatris continue to visit because the cave itself has tremendous religious significance,” Jamwal added.

Pilgrims expressed disappointment over not being able to pay obeisance at the cave, officials said. This year, over 2 lakh pilgrims have visited the holy cave within 26 days since the annual pilgrimage began on June 28. The Amaranth Yatra will continue till August 26 and over 3 lakh pilgrims are expected to visit the cave, officials said.

