Broadcast industry calls for immediate restoration of BARC TV ratings

Broadcasters said early restoration of the ratings was essential to rebuild advertiser confidence and prevent further commercial disruption across the broadcasting ecosystem. (AI Generated Image)

Members of the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF) Monday called for the immediate restoration of BARC television ratings, citing concerns over revenue visibility and expectations, particularly during the festive season.

The demand was raised at the Foundation’s 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM). As per a statement released by the body, IBDF president Kevin Vaz, addressing the meeting, said: “Television remains deeply embedded in India’s social, cultural and economic fabric. While the sector has faced economic, commercial and regulatory headwinds, its ability to connect with audiences across languages, regions and socio-economic groups remains unparalleled.”

Broadcasters also pointed out that the suspension of BARC TV ratings had created uncertainty for advertisers, disrupted informed media planning and prevented them from fully realising the commercial potential of one of the most important periods of the year.