Broadcast industry calls for immediate restoration of BARC TV ratings

3 min readNew DelhiSep 21, 2026 10:34 PM IST
Members of the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF) Monday called for the immediate restoration of BARC television ratings, citing concerns over revenue visibility and expectations, particularly during the festive season.
The demand was raised at the Foundation’s 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM). As per a statement released by the body, IBDF president Kevin Vaz, addressing the meeting, said: “Television remains deeply embedded in India’s social, cultural and economic fabric. While the sector has faced economic, commercial and regulatory headwinds, its ability to connect with audiences across languages, regions and socio-economic groups remains unparalleled.”
Broadcasters also pointed out that the suspension of BARC TV ratings had created uncertainty for advertisers, disrupted informed media planning and prevented them from fully realising the commercial potential of one of the most important periods of the year.
The Information & Broadcasting Ministry in July directed Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to stop publishing television ratings across both news and non-news genres until its licence is renewed under the Television Ratings Policy, 2026.
Broadcasters said early restoration of the ratings was essential to rebuild advertiser confidence and prevent further commercial disruption across the broadcasting ecosystem.
IBDF also unanimously welcomed the Government’s recent decision to omit Rule 7(11) of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, which prescribed the 10+2 advertisement-duration cap, as well as TRAI’s subsequent repeal of the Standards of Quality of Service (Duration of Advertisements in Television Channels) Regulations, 2012.
Television revenues stood at approximately Rs 617 billion in 2025, accounting for around 22% of India’s Media and Entertainment sector. The medium continues to reach approximately 831 million viewers every month and 745 million viewers every week.
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The IBDF AGM also took stock of the body’s wider engagement with stakeholders on critical issues, including roadmap for forbearance, the evolving telecom regulatory framework, AI, copyright, taxation, piracy and other regulatory matters impacting the sector.
Established in 1999, the IBDF is the largest body of television broadcasters in India and is dedicated to promoting television broadcasting.