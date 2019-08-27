I&B to hold community radio meet after 3-year gap

After a gap of three years, the Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting will hold the Community Radio Sammelan in Delhi between August 27 and 29. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will present National Community Radio Awards at the event.

The sammelan will be centred on the theme of Community Radio for Sustainable Development Goals. Community Radio Stations from across the country will participate in it and their representatives will discuss their experiences and the possibilities of programmes based on SDGs to raise awareness about the subject. The event will also include discussions on several flagship schemes of the Union Government like the Jal Shakti Abhiyaan.

The awards given away will be for development programmes on several topics, including promotion of local culture, creative and innovative content.