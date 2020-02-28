Ankit Sharma killing: Tahir Hussain’s goons were firing guns, throwing petrol bombs, alleges father in FIR

The FIR has leveled charges of murder, destruction of evidence and abduction against Tahir Hussain. The FIR has leveled charges of murder, destruction of evidence and abduction against Tahir Hussain.

A day after the Delhi Police filed an FIR against AAP councilor Tahir Hussain, The Indian Express has found that he was booked on the complaint of Ravinder Sharma, father of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, who was allegedly killed during riots in Khajuri Khas. His body was dumped in a drain in Jafarbad on Wednesday. The FIR has leveled charges of murder, destruction of evidence and abduction against Hussain.

In the complaint, Ankit ‘s father said that the AAP councilor had assembled goons at his residence, who were firing guns and throwing petrol bombs from the rooftop.

Petrol sachets at Tahir Hussain’s residence. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) Petrol sachets at Tahir Hussain’s residence. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

“On Tuesday, Ankit came back home but left around 5 pm to buy groceries. When he did not return, we started looking for him at different police stations and hospitals. We couldn’t find him and filed a missing report. Later, a neighbour told me that he saw Ankit with a friend. We went to his place and asked about Ankit. He told us that there were rumours that a man was beaten to death near Chand Bagh bridge and his body was dumped in a drain,” Ankit’s father said.

The police was informed and the local divers were deployed to find the body. The divers pulled out a body that was identified by Ankit’s family. His father said that there were multiple stab wounds on his son’s face, head, back and chest. The family has mentioned in the FIR that it was Tahir and the goons, who were near Chand Bagh bridge and who killed Ankit.

