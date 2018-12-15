IB, R&AW chiefs get six-month extension

Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain and Research & Analysis Wing Secretary Anil K Dhasmana, whose two-year terms were scheduled to end later this month, on Friday got six-month extensions, a government order said.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the extension in service of Rajiv Jain, Director, IB, for a period of 6 months beyond the present tenure and of A K Dhasmana, Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) for a period of 6 months beyond the present tenure,” the DoPT order said.

While Jain’s tenure was set to end on December 30, Dhasmana’s term would have ended a day earlier.

The decision to extend the tenure of the two officers by six months was taken due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the Centre wanting the new government to take a decision on these key posts, officials said.

The proposal initially was to give a year’s extension on the lines of one-year extension given to former foreign secretary S Jaishankar in 2017, however, it was decided that the first extension will be of six months, which can be extended further. It is likely to boost chances of other seniormost officers in the two organisations once six-month tenures of Jain and Dhasmana are over.

Meanwhile, ACC has also redesignated Anil Srivastava, 1985-batch IAS officer of the MP cadre from advisor, NITI Aayog, to principal advisor, the order stated.