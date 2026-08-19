I&B officer wanted Rs 10 lakh bribe to clear file, CBI catches him in act

“The CBI laid a trap on Tuesday and caught Sandeep when he was accepting the bribe amount through his wife,” a spokesperson said.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
1 min readUpdated: Aug 19, 2026 02:04 PM IST
I&B officer bribeAn I&B accounts officer was arrested when he was allegedly receiving Rs 10 lakh in bribe. Image generated using AI)
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The CBI has arrested a Deputy Controller of Accounts, posted with the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in a Rs 10 lakh bribery case, a spokesperson from the central agency said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said that the CBI registered a case on August 18 against Sandeep, an Indian Civil Accounts Service officer of the 2020 batch, based on a complaint that he had demanded Rs 15 lakh to clear a file swiftly.

“The accused, posted as Deputy Controller of Accounts and Internal Financial Adviser in the ministry, allegedly sought the bribe for clearing the renewal file of a private company’s contract that was pending before him,” the spokesperson said.

Following negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 10 lakh from the complainant, the spokesperson said.

After receiving the complaint, the CBI gathered evidence during its initial enquiry and later caught him red-handed. “The CBI laid a trap on Tuesday and caught Sandeep when he was accepting the bribe amount through his wife,” the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that after arresting Sandeep, CBI officials searched his office and seized some files.

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Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
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Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

 

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