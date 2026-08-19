I&B officer wanted Rs 10 lakh bribe to clear file, CBI catches him in act

An I&B accounts officer was arrested when he was allegedly receiving Rs 10 lakh in bribe. Image generated using AI)

The CBI has arrested a Deputy Controller of Accounts, posted with the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in a Rs 10 lakh bribery case, a spokesperson from the central agency said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said that the CBI registered a case on August 18 against Sandeep, an Indian Civil Accounts Service officer of the 2020 batch, based on a complaint that he had demanded Rs 15 lakh to clear a file swiftly.

“The accused, posted as Deputy Controller of Accounts and Internal Financial Adviser in the ministry, allegedly sought the bribe for clearing the renewal file of a private company’s contract that was pending before him,” the spokesperson said.