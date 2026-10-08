I&B Ministry notifies names of 13 journalists as Press Council members

So far, only 14 of the 28 members have been appointed: five MPs, three nominees and six from among newspaper owners and management, aside from the chairperson.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Wednesday officially notified the names of 13 journalists as members of the Press Council of India (PCI) — India’s key media watchdog. The names comprise six newspaper editors and seven working journalists (other than editors).

The Indian Express reported on Wednesday that the I&B Ministry has not yet notified the names of 13 of the 28 PCI members, despite nominating them earlier this year and the council sending three reminders to the government.

The gazette notification has been long pending, with the PCI operating at half its sanctioned strength for nearly a year and without a single working journalist or newspaper editor.