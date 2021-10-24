I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV channels to air messages for Covid-appropriate behaviour

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, in which he recommended caution during the upcoming festive period, the Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory to all TV channels to carry messages informing people about the importance of respecting and adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

The advisory said that through “continued and collaborative efforts” of the state and Central governments “India has achieved the landmark of administering over 100 crore vaccine doses”. Noting that “vaccination was one of the main interventions in stopping the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi, it said “has emphasised that we must continue to exercise precaution” by following Covid appropriate behaviour.

“It remains crucial to not let our guards down, especially in view of the upcoming festive season and we must continue to remain vigilant and celebrate our festivals with utmost precautions. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has time to time issue Standard Operating Procedure of preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 during festivities,” the advisory read.

In the context of the upcoming festive season, the advisory said, “it is advised that private satellite TV channels may broadcast messages and other content to inform people about the crucial need to adhere to COVID appropriate behavior, exercise due precautions, avoid crowded places, adhere to limits on public gathering, etc. and not let our guards down.”