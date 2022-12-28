scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

I&B Ministry earns Rs 22 crore by disposing of scrap

Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said Tuesday that a space audit of the Ministry's buildings under the cleanliness mission has also cleared over 11 lakh sq feet of space.

Officials said an I&B Ministry team led by Thakur had visited the Doordarshan Kendra Ahmedabad on September 29 as part of pre-campaign inspection.
The Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has so far earned Rs 22 crore during a scrap disposal exercise under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said Tuesday that a space audit of the Ministry's buildings under the cleanliness mission has also cleared over 11 lakh sq feet of space.

“The space efficiency and co-locating various arms of I&B ministry would bring synergy among sister organisations and make available huge space for further utilisation,” Thakur told reporters.

The vacated spaces include those in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kurnool, Chennai, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Jabalpur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Panaji, Amritsar and Bhopal, they added.

They said Thakur also visited several other places including allied offices in Mumbai and the Doordarshan Kendra in Bhopal.

Officials said co-location of spaces will earn Prasar Bharati an additional revenue in the form of rentals, while the use of available space in government buildings instead of private buildings will also save substantial rental expenses.

Last month, the Ministry had stated that it has also disposed of 4,375 quintals of scrap and other materials. The campaign was also focused on disposal of pending matters, weeding out redundant files and overall cleanliness of offices, and space management.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh recently said the Centre has so far earned Rs 254.21 crore from scrap disposal and cleared 37.19 lakh square feet of space across various ministries.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 04:30 IST
