I&B Ministry comes out with guidelines for resuming shoots

“Covid-related stigmatisation or unruly behaviour shall be dealt with strictly in coordination with the local authorities” under the SOP. (File)

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday announced detailed standard operating procedures (SOP) for media production as the government allowed shooting for films, television and digital arena across the country.

Shooting was banned when the lockdown was imposed in March. Maharashtra was the first state to allow resumption of production in May in accordance with certain guidelines.

Javadekar said “the SOP follows international norms” and it “will help give a fillip to the industry which has been affected due to coronavirus for close to six months now and people will welcome this move by the ministry”. He said it is also aimed at boosting the economy as the film and television sector provides employment to a large number of people

“The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry,” Javadekar said, adding that the “SOP ensures adequate distancing at shoot locations and other workplaces and contains measures, including proper sanitisation, crowd management and provision for protective equipment”.

Contact minimisation, said Javadekar, “is at the core of the SOP”.

“Covid-related stigmatisation or unruly behaviour shall be dealt with strictly in coordination with the local authorities” under the SOP. The SOP and the guiding principles have been prepared in consultation with the ministries of Home and Health, the government said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.