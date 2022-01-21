Centre blocks 35 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for spreading ‘anti-India content’

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday said it has issued directions to block 35 YouTube channels, two Instagram accounts, two Twitter accounts, two websites and a Facebook account for allegedly spreading “fake and anti-India content”.

Briefing the media, I&B Ministry Joint Secretary (P&A) Vikram Sahay said these accounts/websites/channels were being operated from Pakistan and the YouTube channels had a total subscriber base of 1.20 crore. He also said that the videos uploaded on these platforms had viewership of over 130 crore.

“Yesterday on 20th January, based on fresh intelligence inputs which the Ministry received, we have issued directions for blocking 35 YouTube channels, 2 Twitter accounts, 2 Instagram Accounts, 2 websites and a Facebook account,” Sahay said, adding that the fake and anti-India contents being uploaded there included subjects such as Indian Armed forces, Jammu and Kashmir, India’s foreign relations, demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, separatist ideas and notions, and public order.

The ministry also showed some snapshots of the videos found on those channels/sites/accounts.

The ministry said a total of 20 Pakistan-based YouTube channels and two websites were blocked last month. I&B Minister Anurag Thakur had on Wednesday warned that the government will continue to take such action against those “hatching conspiracy” against the country. “I had ordered for action against them.… I am happy that many big countries across the world took cognisance of it. YouTube also came forward and took action to block them,” Thakur told reporters while replying to queries on the issue.