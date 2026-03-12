I&B ministry asks Telegram to remove, disable access to 3,142 URL links

The ministry has issued a notice to Telegram under the Information Technology Act, 2000, asking it to remove pirated content from its platform.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has directed intermediary platform Telegram to remove and disable access to as many as 3,142 URL links, after it found that certain channels were violating the Copyright Act, 1957, by streaming content owned by or licensed to certain content owners, OTT platforms and producers without authorisation.

In a notification addressed to Telegram, the Ministry said it has found that such unlawful content has been hosted, shared, and distributed on the platform.

Citing existing legal provisions governing online content, it said the intermediary Telegram is notified to remove and disable access to the concerned Telegram channels, including all of their content, “within three hours of the issue of this communication without vitiating the evidence in any manner.”